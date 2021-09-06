Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Those Behind Nigeria’s Woes Will Incur God’s Anger, PFN President Warns
This Day
- By Kemi Olaitan The President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, has warned those behind Nigeria’s woes to desist from their nefarious activities so as to avoi…
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Bandits Terrorists Are Going Nowhere, Needs Government Engagement – Gumi Claims -
Naija News,
22 hours ago
2
Bandits abduct Katsina Deputy Speaker's younger sister who is about to wed -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Actor, Ibrahim Suleiman reveals a friend blocked him from getting a job -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
Those Behind Nigeria’s Woes Will Incur God’s Anger, PFN President Warns -
This Day,
17 hours ago
5
“I’m not afraid, let them take me to Nigeria” – Sunday Igboho speaks from Prison -
Politics Nigeria,
17 hours ago
6
Fish out killers of Sowore’s brother, Fayemi tells police -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
7
BBNaija: "I expected you to be among Top 5 but you decided to eat the forbidden apple" - Actress Tricia Eseigbe slams Boma -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
8
The Plateau of crises and death, By Dakuku Peterside -
Premium Times,
20 hours ago
9
FG meets with JOHESU to avert nationwide strike | Health | herald.ng -
The Herald,
12 hours ago
10
Nigeria has come to stay — Obaseki -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
One moment please...