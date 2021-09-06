Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Gov Wike threatens to impose COVID-19 lockdown in Rivers if cases continue to rise
Daily Post
- Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has threatened to re-impose the COVID-19 lockdown across the state if the cases of the infection continue to rise in the state.
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
COVID-19: Wike threatens fresh lockdown in Rivers
Signal:
Wike Threatens Fresh COVID-19 Lockdown in Rivers
Peoples Gazette:
COVID-19: Wike threatens to re-impose lockdown in Rivers
Information Nigeria:
Wike Threatens Fresh COVID-19 Lockdown In Rivers
Independent:
Wike Threatens Fresh COVID-19 Lockdown In Rivers
Nigerian Eye:
Gov Wike threatens to impose COVID-19 lockdown in Rivers if cases continue to rise
Pulse Nigeria:
Wike warns he could impose COVID-19 lockdown in Rivers
Oyo Gist:
Gov Wike threatens to impose COVID-19 lockdown in Rivers if cases continue to rise
1st for Credible News:
Wike threatens to reimpose lockdown in Rivers over flouting of COVID-19 protocols
More Picks
1
Erica Nlewedim speaks on the one-year anniversary of the day she was disqualified from the Big Brother Naija house -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
“I’m not afraid, let them take me to Nigeria” – Sunday Igboho speaks from Prison -
Politics Nigeria,
20 hours ago
3
Rappers Cardi B & Offset welcome their second child, a son (photo) -
Information Nigeria,
18 hours ago
4
Those Behind Nigeria’s Woes Will Incur God’s Anger, PFN President Warns -
This Day,
21 hours ago
5
The Plateau of crises and death, By Dakuku Peterside -
Premium Times,
23 hours ago
6
Fish out killers of Sowore’s brother, Fayemi tells police -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
7
Plans to shut down Katsina telecom sites false - Katsina govt -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
8
Most bandits are Fulani who profess same religious beliefs as me –Masari -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
9
FG meets with JOHESU to avert nationwide strike | Health | herald.ng -
The Herald,
16 hours ago
10
BBNaija: "I expected you to be among Top 5 but you decided to eat the forbidden apple" - Actress Tricia Eseigbe slams Boma -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
