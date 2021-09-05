Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“I’m not afraid, let them take me to Nigeria” – Sunday Igboho speaks from Prison
Politics Nigeria  - Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho has said that he is not afraid of Extradition to Nigeria. The Activist who is currently being detained in a prison facility in Benin Republic, stated that  he has accepted his fate and is ready to be extradited to Nigeria ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

