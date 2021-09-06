Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Four killed in yet another attack on Plateau communities
The Cable  - At least four persons have been reportedly killed in separate attacks on two communities in Bassa LGA of Plateau state. The attacks were...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Plateau crisis: 3 killed in fresh attacks Daily Trust:
Plateau crisis: 3 killed in fresh attacks
Suspected herdsmen kill four in another Plateau attack Ripples Nigeria:
Suspected herdsmen kill four in another Plateau attack
Four Persons Killed In A New Plateau Attack. - InfoStride News The Info Stride:
Four Persons Killed In A New Plateau Attack. - InfoStride News
247 U Reports:
3 Beheaded In Fresh Attacks In Plateau
Gunmen Kill Four In Fresh Plateau Attack Global Village Extra:
Gunmen Kill Four In Fresh Plateau Attack
National Daily:
Fulani kill 3 in fresh Plateau attack


   More Picks
1 Erica Nlewedim speaks on the one-year anniversary of the day she was disqualified from the Big Brother Naija house - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 “I’m not afraid, let them take me to Nigeria” – Sunday Igboho speaks from Prison - Politics Nigeria, 20 hours ago
3 Rappers Cardi B & Offset welcome their second child, a son (photo) - Information Nigeria, 18 hours ago
4 Those Behind Nigeria’s Woes Will Incur God’s Anger, PFN President Warns - This Day, 21 hours ago
5 The Plateau of crises and death, By Dakuku Peterside - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
6 Fish out killers of Sowore’s brother, Fayemi tells police - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
7 Plans to shut down Katsina telecom sites false - Katsina govt - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 Most bandits are Fulani who profess same religious beliefs as me –Masari - The Punch, 15 hours ago
9 FG meets with JOHESU to avert nationwide strike | Health | herald.ng - The Herald, 16 hours ago
10 BBNaija: "I expected you to be among Top 5 but you decided to eat the forbidden apple" - Actress Tricia Eseigbe slams Boma - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info