Sunday Igboho Blows Hot From Beninese Prison In Leaked Audio, Lambasts His Lawyer For 'Disrespecting Him'









The Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, more commonly known as Sunday Igboho, has berated one of his lawyers, Ibrahim Salami, for allegedly disrespecting him.

In a leaked audio obtained by ... Sahara Reporters - Sunday IgbohoThe Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, more commonly known as Sunday Igboho, has berated one of his lawyers, Ibrahim Salami, for allegedly disrespecting him.In a leaked audio obtained by ...



News Credibility Score: 99%