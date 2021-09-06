Post News
News at a Glance
APC Members Alleged As Committee Chairman Absconds With LG Congress Results In Oyo
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
APC LG congress chairman allegedly elopes with results in Oyo
Vanguard News:
Oyo APC Committee Chair says congress results intact
Nigerian Tribune:
Crisis rocks Oyo LG Congress Committee over whereabouts of Chairman
The Info Stride:
APC LG Congress Chairman Allegedly Elopes With Results In Oyo - InfoStride News
Prompt News:
APC LG Congress: Committee Chairman Allegedly Absconds In Oyo
The Eagle Online:
Oyo APC committee chair says congress results intact
More Picks
1
Beninese lawyers collected millions but can't save me from prison ' Sunday Igboho speaks from Cotonou prison -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
2
Rappers Cardi B & Offset welcome their second child, a son (photo) -
Information Nigeria,
24 hours ago
3
“I take care of everyone in the house but they still put me up for eviction” – WhiteMoney says as he consoles Queen (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
9 hours ago
4
BBNaija: Emmanuel emerges Head of House, nominates Liquorose as deputy -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
5
Nnamdi Kanu’s US Lawyer Set To Take Nigerian Government To International Criminal Court -
Sahara Reporters,
8 hours ago
6
Hollywood star Michael K. Williams found dead in apartment -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
7
Most bandits are Fulani who profess same religious beliefs as me –Masari -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
8
‘Nnamdi Kanu is cursed’, Uche Mefor roasts IPOB leader -
Daily Times,
22 hours ago
9
'A lot of things had happened within me, but God has chosen to keep me' Actress Eniola Badmus says as she clocks 'age 44' -
Kemi Filani Blog,
12 hours ago
10
Autopsy allegedly reveals Nigerian student, Kubiat Isaac, who died in police custody was tortured -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
