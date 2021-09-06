Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari appoints new NCDC DG
Daily Trust  - President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Dr Ifedayo Morayo Adetifa as the new Director General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, announced the appointment of Adetifa on Monday. Adetifa will take over ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari names Adetifa new NCDC DG The Guardian:
Buhari names Adetifa new NCDC DG
Buhari appoints Adetifa new NCDC DG Daily Post:
Buhari appoints Adetifa new NCDC DG
Buhari Names Adetifa New NCDC DG The Street Journal:
Buhari Names Adetifa New NCDC DG
Buhari appoints Adetifa new NCDC DG Tunde Ednut:
Buhari appoints Adetifa new NCDC DG
LATEST: President Buhari Appoints New DG For NCDC Anaedo Online:
LATEST: President Buhari Appoints New DG For NCDC
President Buhari Appoints Adetifa New NCDC DG Paradise News:
President Buhari Appoints Adetifa New NCDC DG


   More Picks
1 Bandits Terrorists Are Going Nowhere, Needs Government Engagement – Gumi Claims - Naija News, 22 hours ago
2 Bandits abduct Katsina Deputy Speaker's younger sister who is about to wed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Actor, Ibrahim Suleiman reveals a friend blocked him from getting a job - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Those Behind Nigeria’s Woes Will Incur God’s Anger, PFN President Warns - This Day, 17 hours ago
5 “I’m not afraid, let them take me to Nigeria” – Sunday Igboho speaks from Prison - Politics Nigeria, 17 hours ago
6 Fish out killers of Sowore’s brother, Fayemi tells police - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
7 BBNaija: "I expected you to be among Top 5 but you decided to eat the forbidden apple" - Actress Tricia Eseigbe slams Boma - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 The Plateau of crises and death, By Dakuku Peterside - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
9 FG meets with JOHESU to avert nationwide strike | Health | herald.ng - The Herald, 12 hours ago
10 Nigeria has come to stay — Obaseki - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info