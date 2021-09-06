Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BBNaija: Emmanuel emerges Head of House, nominates Liquorose as deputy
Daily Post  - Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Emmanuel, has emerged as Head of house (HOH) this week. Emmanuel emerged HoH after scoring 26 points in the arena games. Emmanuel chose Liquorose as deputy his deputy.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

