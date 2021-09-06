Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FG meets with JOHESU to avert nationwide strike | Health | herald.ng
News photo The Herald  - The Federal Government says it will meet with the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Association on Sept. 7, to avert the union’s plan to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike.

