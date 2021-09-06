Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija: I’ll not choose Queen as deputy if I emerge Head of House – Whitemoney
Daily Post  - Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 6 housemate, Whitemoney, has said he will not choose Queen as his deputy if he emerges head of house. Whitemoney said this on Monday night while speaking with Queen and Liquorose. Queen had complained to Whitemoney ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBNaija S6: Why I Won’t Choose Queen As Deputy If I Emerge HoH, Whitemoney Reveals Independent:
BBNaija S6: Why I Won’t Choose Queen As Deputy If I Emerge HoH, Whitemoney Reveals
Emmanuel Emerges Head of House, Chooses Liquorose As Deputy Gist 36:
Emmanuel Emerges Head of House, Chooses Liquorose As Deputy
Emmanuel Emerges Head of House, Chooses Liquorose As Deputy Republican Nigeria:
Emmanuel Emerges Head of House, Chooses Liquorose As Deputy
Osmek News:
BBNaija: I’ll not choose Queen as deputy if I emerge Head of House – Whitemoney
BBNaija: I’ll not choose Queen as deputy if I emerge Head of House – Whitemoney Paradise News:
BBNaija: I’ll not choose Queen as deputy if I emerge Head of House – Whitemoney


   More Picks
1 Erica Nlewedim speaks on the one-year anniversary of the day she was disqualified from the Big Brother Naija house - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 “I’m not afraid, let them take me to Nigeria” – Sunday Igboho speaks from Prison - Politics Nigeria, 20 hours ago
3 Rappers Cardi B & Offset welcome their second child, a son (photo) - Information Nigeria, 18 hours ago
4 Those Behind Nigeria’s Woes Will Incur God’s Anger, PFN President Warns - This Day, 21 hours ago
5 The Plateau of crises and death, By Dakuku Peterside - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
6 Fish out killers of Sowore’s brother, Fayemi tells police - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
7 Plans to shut down Katsina telecom sites false - Katsina govt - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 Most bandits are Fulani who profess same religious beliefs as me –Masari - The Punch, 15 hours ago
9 FG meets with JOHESU to avert nationwide strike | Health | herald.ng - The Herald, 16 hours ago
10 BBNaija: "I expected you to be among Top 5 but you decided to eat the forbidden apple" - Actress Tricia Eseigbe slams Boma - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info