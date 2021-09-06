Post News
News at a Glance
President Buhari To Visit Ebonyi State As Umahi Attributes Obedience To IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order To Fear (Photo)
Nigeria Breaking News
- Following residents' observance of the sit-at-home order despite its suspension, the Chairman, South East Governors' Forum, and Governor of Ebonyi State,
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
The Sun:
Why IPOB’s sit-at-home is succeeding in South East –Umahi – The Sun Nigeria
The Trent:
IPOB Sit-At-Home Threatens Economy Of South East - Governor Umahi
Edujandon:
Biafra: Why South-East people still obey IPOB’s sit-at-home order – Gov Umahi
Politics Nigeria:
Obedience of IPOB’s Sit-at-home order is due to Fear – Gov. Umahi
National Daily:
Nnamdi Kanu: Enugu residents comply with IPOB’s sit-at-home order
More Picks
1
BBNaija S6: Why Liquorose deserves someone better than Emmanuel - Angel -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
2
Bandits abduct Katsina Deputy Speaker's younger sister who is about to wed -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
3
Actor, Ibrahim Suleiman reveals a friend blocked him from getting a job -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
4
Bandits Terrorists Are Going Nowhere, Needs Government Engagement – Gumi Claims -
Naija News,
18 hours ago
5
BBNaija: Avoid Angel, stick with Liquorose – Whitemoney tells Emmanuel how to evade eviction -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
6
“I’m not afraid, let them take me to Nigeria” – Sunday Igboho speaks from Prison -
Politics Nigeria,
12 hours ago
7
Usifo Ataga: Chidinma to face murder trial before high court — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
12 hours ago
8
BBNaija: "I expected you to be among Top 5 but you decided to eat the forbidden apple" - Actress Tricia Eseigbe slams Boma -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
9
BBNaija: I was supposed to get married next year – Saskay -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
10
The Plateau of crises and death, By Dakuku Peterside -
Premium Times,
15 hours ago
