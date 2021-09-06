Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Update: 'Slay queen' arrested by EFCC shortly after showing off, sentenced to three years in prison for internet fraud
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Makurdi Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday September 2, 2021 secured the conviction of the duo of Deborah Okiemute and Damisa Gideon (aka Cap

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

UPDATE: Yaba Left Online:
UPDATE: 'Slay queen' arrested by EFCC shortly after she showed off her lavish lifestyle on Facebook, jailed for internet fraud
Within Nigeria:
'Slay queen' arrested by EFCC shortly after showing off, sentenced to 3 years in prison for internet fraud
UPDATE: ‘Slay queen’ arrested by EFCC shortly after she showed off her lavish lifestyle on Facebook, jailed for internet fraud Naija Parrot:
UPDATE: ‘Slay queen’ arrested by EFCC shortly after she showed off her lavish lifestyle on Facebook, jailed for internet fraud
Slay Queen Arrested for Showing Off Lavish Lifestyle On Facebook Sent to Prison for Internet Fraud (Photo) Republican Nigeria:
Slay Queen Arrested for Showing Off Lavish Lifestyle On Facebook Sent to Prison for Internet Fraud (Photo)
Slay Queen Arrested for Showing Off Lavish Lifestyle On Facebook Sent to Prison for Internet Fraud (Photo) Tori News:
Slay Queen Arrested for Showing Off Lavish Lifestyle On Facebook Sent to Prison for Internet Fraud (Photo)


   More Picks
1 Erica Nlewedim speaks on the one-year anniversary of the day she was disqualified from the Big Brother Naija house - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 “I’m not afraid, let them take me to Nigeria” – Sunday Igboho speaks from Prison - Politics Nigeria, 20 hours ago
3 Rappers Cardi B & Offset welcome their second child, a son (photo) - Information Nigeria, 18 hours ago
4 Those Behind Nigeria’s Woes Will Incur God’s Anger, PFN President Warns - This Day, 21 hours ago
5 The Plateau of crises and death, By Dakuku Peterside - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
6 Fish out killers of Sowore’s brother, Fayemi tells police - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
7 Plans to shut down Katsina telecom sites false - Katsina govt - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 Most bandits are Fulani who profess same religious beliefs as me –Masari - The Punch, 15 hours ago
9 FG meets with JOHESU to avert nationwide strike | Health | herald.ng - The Herald, 16 hours ago
10 BBNaija: "I expected you to be among Top 5 but you decided to eat the forbidden apple" - Actress Tricia Eseigbe slams Boma - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info