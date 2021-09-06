Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Nigeria stock market resumes week with N4 billion loss
Pulse Nigeria
- The total volume of trades increased by 17% [ReutersAkintunde Akinleye]
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Nigerian stock market resumes week with N4bn loss
Vanguard News:
Nigeria stock market resumes week with N4bn loss
Peoples Gazette:
NGX: Stock market loses N4 billion as trading resumes this week
The Street Journal:
Nigeria Stock Market Resumes Week With N4bn Loss
Prompt News:
Nigeria stock market resumes week with N4bn loss
National Accord:
Nigeria stock market resumes week with N4bn loss
The News Guru:
Nigeria stock market resumes week with N4bn loss
iBrand TV:
Nigeria stock market starts week with N4bn loss
More Picks
1
Bandits Terrorists Are Going Nowhere, Needs Government Engagement – Gumi Claims -
Naija News,
22 hours ago
2
Bandits abduct Katsina Deputy Speaker's younger sister who is about to wed -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Actor, Ibrahim Suleiman reveals a friend blocked him from getting a job -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
Those Behind Nigeria’s Woes Will Incur God’s Anger, PFN President Warns -
This Day,
17 hours ago
5
“I’m not afraid, let them take me to Nigeria” – Sunday Igboho speaks from Prison -
Politics Nigeria,
17 hours ago
6
Fish out killers of Sowore’s brother, Fayemi tells police -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
7
BBNaija: "I expected you to be among Top 5 but you decided to eat the forbidden apple" - Actress Tricia Eseigbe slams Boma -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
8
The Plateau of crises and death, By Dakuku Peterside -
Premium Times,
20 hours ago
9
FG meets with JOHESU to avert nationwide strike | Health | herald.ng -
The Herald,
12 hours ago
10
Nigeria has come to stay — Obaseki -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
