Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos announces staggered resumption for schools
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - The Lagos State Government has said students of secondary schools in the state would resume in batches starting from next Monday for the third term of the

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lagos announces staggered resumption for schools The Punch:
Lagos announces staggered resumption for schools
Lagos govt announces school resumption dates Daily Post:
Lagos govt announces school resumption dates
Lagos govt releases resumption schedule for schools Ripples Nigeria:
Lagos govt releases resumption schedule for schools
Lagos govt announces date for resumption of schools Republican Nigeria:
Lagos govt announces date for resumption of schools
Lagos govt announces school resumption dates | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Lagos govt announces school resumption dates | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Lagos govt announces date for resumption of schools Within Nigeria:
Lagos govt announces date for resumption of schools


   More Picks
1 Bandits Terrorists Are Going Nowhere, Needs Government Engagement – Gumi Claims - Naija News, 22 hours ago
2 Bandits abduct Katsina Deputy Speaker's younger sister who is about to wed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Actor, Ibrahim Suleiman reveals a friend blocked him from getting a job - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Those Behind Nigeria’s Woes Will Incur God’s Anger, PFN President Warns - This Day, 17 hours ago
5 “I’m not afraid, let them take me to Nigeria” – Sunday Igboho speaks from Prison - Politics Nigeria, 17 hours ago
6 Fish out killers of Sowore’s brother, Fayemi tells police - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
7 BBNaija: "I expected you to be among Top 5 but you decided to eat the forbidden apple" - Actress Tricia Eseigbe slams Boma - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 The Plateau of crises and death, By Dakuku Peterside - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
9 FG meets with JOHESU to avert nationwide strike | Health | herald.ng - The Herald, 12 hours ago
10 Nigeria has come to stay — Obaseki - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info