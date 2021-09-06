Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BBNaija S6: I will give Tega a second chance if she apologises — Husband
The Punch  - Ajeboh Krislawrence, the husband of Tega — a recently evicted Big Brother Naija housemate — has stated that he will give his wife a second chance if she comes back and apologises for her actions while in the Big Brother house.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

