Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


A woman's story: How I escaped from kidnappers who killed Sowore’s brother - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - Emmanuella Anyawu, one of the five victims kidnapped last Saturday has narrated her ordeal in the hands of their abductors and how she escaped

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sowore: Widow Narrates How She Escaped from Kidnappers This Day:
Sowore: Widow Narrates How She Escaped from Kidnappers
How I escaped from gunmen who killed Sowore’s brother – Widow The Punch:
How I escaped from gunmen who killed Sowore’s brother – Widow
How I Escaped from Kidnappers who Killed Sowore’s Brother – Woman Travelling for Husband’s Burial Newsmakers:
How I Escaped from Kidnappers who Killed Sowore’s Brother – Woman Travelling for Husband’s Burial
Woman Reveals How She Escaped From Gunmen Who Killed Sowore’s Brother Naija News:
Woman Reveals How She Escaped From Gunmen Who Killed Sowore’s Brother
Widow narrates how she escaped from gunmen who killed Sowore’s brother Within Nigeria:
Widow narrates how she escaped from gunmen who killed Sowore’s brother
Salone:
SHOCKING – Political Activist, Sowore Reveals Why His Brother, Olajide Was Killed By Kidnappers In Edo


   More Picks
1 Erica Nlewedim speaks on the one-year anniversary of the day she was disqualified from the Big Brother Naija house - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 “I’m not afraid, let them take me to Nigeria” – Sunday Igboho speaks from Prison - Politics Nigeria, 20 hours ago
3 Rappers Cardi B & Offset welcome their second child, a son (photo) - Information Nigeria, 18 hours ago
4 Those Behind Nigeria’s Woes Will Incur God’s Anger, PFN President Warns - This Day, 21 hours ago
5 The Plateau of crises and death, By Dakuku Peterside - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
6 Fish out killers of Sowore’s brother, Fayemi tells police - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
7 Plans to shut down Katsina telecom sites false - Katsina govt - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 Most bandits are Fulani who profess same religious beliefs as me –Masari - The Punch, 15 hours ago
9 FG meets with JOHESU to avert nationwide strike | Health | herald.ng - The Herald, 16 hours ago
10 BBNaija: "I expected you to be among Top 5 but you decided to eat the forbidden apple" - Actress Tricia Eseigbe slams Boma - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info