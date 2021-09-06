Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Onslaught against bandits can turn Nigeria into Afghanistan – Gumi
The Punch  - CONTROVERSIAL Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, said on Monday that the current military onslaught on bandits in Zamfara State and other parts of the North-West would not yield the desired results.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

