Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'A lot of things had happened within me, but God has chosen to keep me' Actress Eniola Badmus says as she clocks 'age 44'
News photo Kemi Filani Blog  - Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has shared jaw-dropping photos of herself as she celebrates her 44th birthday today, 7th September 2021.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Actress, Eniola Badmus shares jaw-dropping photos to celebrate her 44th birthday Yaba Left Online:
Actress, Eniola Badmus shares jaw-dropping photos to celebrate her 44th birthday
Gboah:
Nollywood Actress, Eniola Badmus, a.k.a Busty Celebrates 44th Birthday With Stunning Photos.
Actress, Eniola Badmus celebrates her birthday with stunning photoshoots(photos) Oyo Gist:
Actress, Eniola Badmus celebrates her birthday with stunning photoshoots(photos)
Actress, Eniola Badmus celebrates her birthday with eye-popping photoshoots Gist Reel:
Actress, Eniola Badmus celebrates her birthday with eye-popping photoshoots
Glamsquad Magazine:
Nigerian celebrity actress, Eniola Badmus gags many with lovely photos as she celebrates new age
Actress, Eniola Badmus shares jaw-dropping photos to celebrate her 44th birthday Naija Parrot:
Actress, Eniola Badmus shares jaw-dropping photos to celebrate her 44th birthday
Eniola Badmus Shares Gorgeous New Photos to Celebrate 44th Birthday Tori News:
Eniola Badmus Shares Gorgeous New Photos to Celebrate 44th Birthday


   More Picks
1 Beninese lawyers collected millions but can't save me from prison ' Sunday Igboho speaks from Cotonou prison - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 Rappers Cardi B & Offset welcome their second child, a son (photo) - Information Nigeria, 21 hours ago
3 Plans to shut down Katsina telecom sites false - Katsina govt - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 Most bandits are Fulani who profess same religious beliefs as me –Masari - The Punch, 18 hours ago
5 Fish out killers of Sowore’s brother, Fayemi tells police - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
6 Hollywood star Michael K. Williams found dead in apartment - The Punch, 17 hours ago
7 Nnamdi Kanu’s US Lawyer Set To Take Nigerian Government To International Criminal Court - Sahara Reporters, 5 hours ago
8 Niger govt shuts eight banks, others for N456m tax debt - The Punch, 1 day ago
9 FG meets with JOHESU to avert nationwide strike | Health | herald.ng - The Herald, 19 hours ago
10 Immigration rescues nine human trafficking victims in Jigawa, declares ‘Alhaji’ wanted - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info