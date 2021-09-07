Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

LASG releases resumption schedule for 2021/2022 academic session — NEWSVERGE
News photo News Verge  - The Lagos State Government has announced resumption guidelines for the 2021/2022 Academic Session for public and private schools across the State. Schools are expected to resume on Sept. 13, while for Model Colleges and Upgraded Schools students are to ...

