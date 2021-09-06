Woman claiming she hasn't slept in 40 years leaves doctors baffled







Li Zhanying from Henan, China, claimed that she was only five years old when she last got some s Linda Ikeji Blog - A woman who says she hasn't slept in 40 years has left doctors baffled.Li Zhanying from Henan, China, claimed that she was only five years old when she last got some s



News Credibility Score: 99%