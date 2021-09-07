Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
BBNaija S6: Why Saskay plays with my feelings - Cross
The Punch
- Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Cross, has stated that his love interest, Saskay, is playing with his feelings.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
BBNaija: Why I can’t date Maria despite feelings for her – Cross
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
#BBNaija “I’ll now put my energy on Angel” – Cross withdraws from Saskay (video)
EE Live:
#BBNaija S6: “Saskay keeps playing with my feelings”-Cross
Anaedo Online:
#BBNaija “I Found A New Love In This House” – Cross Withdraws From Saskay
Gist 36:
#BBNaija “I’ll Now Put My Energy On Angel” – Cross Withdraws From Saskay (Video)
Republican Nigeria:
#BBNaija “I’ll Now Put My Energy On Angel” – Cross Withdraws From Saskay (Video)
Tori News:
#BBNaija “I’ll Now Put My Energy On Angel” – Cross Withdraws From Saskay (Video)
More Picks
1
Beninese lawyers collected millions but can't save me from prison ' Sunday Igboho speaks from Cotonou prison -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
2
“I take care of everyone in the house but they still put me up for eviction” – WhiteMoney says as he consoles Queen (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
12 hours ago
3
'A lot of things had happened within me, but God has chosen to keep me' Actress Eniola Badmus says as she clocks 'age 44' -
Kemi Filani Blog,
15 hours ago
4
Nnamdi Kanu’s US Lawyer Set To Take Nigerian Government To International Criminal Court -
Sahara Reporters,
10 hours ago
5
Most bandits are Fulani who profess same religious beliefs as me –Masari -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
6
Cristiano Ronaldo to train with Manchester United on Thursday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
NNPC to begin sale of shares in 2024 – Kyari -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
8
LASG releases resumption schedule for 2021/2022 academic session — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
13 hours ago
9
"President Buhari Is Not Welcomed In Biafraland," IPOB Says, Declares Thursday Sit-at-home -
Nigeria Breaking News,
23 hours ago
10
Autopsy allegedly reveals Nigerian student, Kubiat Isaac, who died in police custody was tortured -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
