Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Autopsy shows Kubiat Isaac was tortured to death -Lawyer
The Punch
- Autopsy shows Kubiat Isaac was tortured to death -Lawyer
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Autopsy reveals Kubiat Isaac was tortured to death ― Family Lawyer
Premium Times:
Nigerian student, who died in police custody, was tortured, autopsy reveals
Infotrust News:
Autopsy Shows Kubiat Isaac Was Tortured To Death -Lawyer
Kanyi Daily:
UPDATE: Autopsy Reveals Kubiat Akpan Was Tortured To Death In Police Custody
Republican Nigeria:
Autopsy Reveals Police Tortured University of Uyo Graduate, Kubiat Akpan (Photo)
Tori News:
Autopsy Reveals Police Tortured University of Uyo Graduate, Kubiat Akpan (Photo)
More Picks
1
Beninese lawyers collected millions but can't save me from prison ' Sunday Igboho speaks from Cotonou prison -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
2
Rappers Cardi B & Offset welcome their second child, a son (photo) -
Information Nigeria,
21 hours ago
3
Plans to shut down Katsina telecom sites false - Katsina govt -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
4
Most bandits are Fulani who profess same religious beliefs as me –Masari -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
5
Fish out killers of Sowore’s brother, Fayemi tells police -
Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
6
Hollywood star Michael K. Williams found dead in apartment -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
7
Nnamdi Kanu’s US Lawyer Set To Take Nigerian Government To International Criminal Court -
Sahara Reporters,
5 hours ago
8
Niger govt shuts eight banks, others for N456m tax debt -
The Punch,
1 day ago
9
FG meets with JOHESU to avert nationwide strike | Health | herald.ng -
The Herald,
19 hours ago
10
Immigration rescues nine human trafficking victims in Jigawa, declares ‘Alhaji’ wanted -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
