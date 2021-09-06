Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“I take care of everyone in the house but they still put me up for eviction” – WhiteMoney says as he consoles Queen (Video)
Yaba Left Online  - Big Brother Naija ‘shine ya eyes’ contestant, WhiteMoney has seemingly frowned at the fact that the housemates he cooks for everyday, still put him up for eviction during their recent nominations.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I cook and take care of everyone yet they nominated me for eviction: Whitemoney consoles Queen Legit:
I cook and take care of everyone yet they nominated me for eviction: Whitemoney consoles Queen
BBNaija: What Whitemoney told Queen after nominations Daily Post:
BBNaija: What Whitemoney told Queen after nominations
BBNaija 6: Choosing Queen For Eviction Was Not Personal, Pere Says Independent:
BBNaija 6: Choosing Queen For Eviction Was Not Personal, Pere Says
“I take care of everyone in the house but they still put me up for eviction” – WhiteMoney says as he consoles Queen (Video) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“I take care of everyone in the house but they still put me up for eviction” – WhiteMoney says as he consoles Queen (Video)
BBNaija– I Take Care of Everyone, yet I Was Put Up For Eviction – Whitemoney Consoles Queen Gist Lovers:
BBNaija– I Take Care of Everyone, yet I Was Put Up For Eviction – Whitemoney Consoles Queen
#BBNaija: "I take care of everyone in the house but they still put me up for eviction" - WhiteMoney consoles Queen (Video) Gist Reel:
#BBNaija: "I take care of everyone in the house but they still put me up for eviction" - WhiteMoney consoles Queen (Video)
“I Take Care of Everyone But They Still Put Me Up For Eviction” – WhiteMoney Consoles Queen (Video) Gist 36:
“I Take Care of Everyone But They Still Put Me Up For Eviction” – WhiteMoney Consoles Queen (Video)
#BBNaija 2021: “I take care of everyone in the house but they still put me up for eviction” - WhiteMoney says as he consoles Queen (Video) Luci Post:
#BBNaija 2021: “I take care of everyone in the house but they still put me up for eviction” - WhiteMoney says as he consoles Queen (Video)
“I take care of everyone in the house but they still put me up for eviction” – WhiteMoney says as he consoles Queen (Video) Naija Parrot:
“I take care of everyone in the house but they still put me up for eviction” – WhiteMoney says as he consoles Queen (Video)
#BBNaija: “I Take Care Of Everyone In The House But They Still Put Me Up For Eviction” – WhiteMoney Says (Details) Gbextra Online Portal:
#BBNaija: “I Take Care Of Everyone In The House But They Still Put Me Up For Eviction” – WhiteMoney Says (Details)
BBNaija 2021: “They Put Me Up For Eviction Even Though I Take Care Of Everyone” – WhiteMoney consoles Queen (VIDEO) Naija on Point:
BBNaija 2021: “They Put Me Up For Eviction Even Though I Take Care Of Everyone” – WhiteMoney consoles Queen (VIDEO)
VIDEO: I Cook, Clean And Feed Everyone Yet I Was Nominated - Whitemoney Tells Queen Bukas Blog:
VIDEO: I Cook, Clean And Feed Everyone Yet I Was Nominated - Whitemoney Tells Queen
BBNaija: I Cook And Take Care Of Everyone Yet They Nominated Me For Eviction: Whitemoney Consoles Queen Paradise News:
BBNaija: I Cook And Take Care Of Everyone Yet They Nominated Me For Eviction: Whitemoney Consoles Queen
#BBNaija: See The Emotional Moment WhiteMoney Consoled Queen Anaedo Online:
#BBNaija: See The Emotional Moment WhiteMoney Consoled Queen
“I Take Care of Everyone But They Still Put Me Up For Eviction” – WhiteMoney Consoles Queen (Video) Tori News:
“I Take Care of Everyone But They Still Put Me Up For Eviction” – WhiteMoney Consoles Queen (Video)


   More Picks
1 Beninese lawyers collected millions but can't save me from prison ' Sunday Igboho speaks from Cotonou prison - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Rappers Cardi B & Offset welcome their second child, a son (photo) - Information Nigeria, 24 hours ago
3 BBNaija: Emmanuel emerges Head of House, nominates Liquorose as deputy - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 Nnamdi Kanu’s US Lawyer Set To Take Nigerian Government To International Criminal Court - Sahara Reporters, 8 hours ago
5 Hollywood star Michael K. Williams found dead in apartment - The Punch, 20 hours ago
6 Most bandits are Fulani who profess same religious beliefs as me –Masari - The Punch, 21 hours ago
7 ‘Nnamdi Kanu is cursed’, Uche Mefor roasts IPOB leader - Daily Times, 22 hours ago
8 'A lot of things had happened within me, but God has chosen to keep me' Actress Eniola Badmus says as she clocks 'age 44' - Kemi Filani Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Autopsy allegedly reveals Nigerian student, Kubiat Isaac, who died in police custody was tortured - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
10 FG meets with JOHESU to avert nationwide strike | Health | herald.ng - The Herald, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info