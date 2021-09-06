Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nnamdi Kanu’s US Lawyer Set To Take Nigerian Government To International Criminal Court
Sahara Reporters  - The United States-based lawyer to Nnamdi Kanu, detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Bruce Fein, has vowed to pursue all international and diplomatic protocols platforms to ensure that the Nigeria government complies with ...

5 hours ago
1 Beninese lawyers collected millions but can't save me from prison ' Sunday Igboho speaks from Cotonou prison - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 Rappers Cardi B & Offset welcome their second child, a son (photo) - Information Nigeria, 21 hours ago
3 Plans to shut down Katsina telecom sites false - Katsina govt - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 Most bandits are Fulani who profess same religious beliefs as me –Masari - The Punch, 18 hours ago
5 Fish out killers of Sowore’s brother, Fayemi tells police - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
6 Hollywood star Michael K. Williams found dead in apartment - The Punch, 17 hours ago
7 Nnamdi Kanu’s US Lawyer Set To Take Nigerian Government To International Criminal Court - Sahara Reporters, 5 hours ago
8 Niger govt shuts eight banks, others for N456m tax debt - The Punch, 1 day ago
9 FG meets with JOHESU to avert nationwide strike | Health | herald.ng - The Herald, 19 hours ago
10 Immigration rescues nine human trafficking victims in Jigawa, declares ‘Alhaji’ wanted - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
