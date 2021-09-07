Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Lagos: Striking doctors resume as Sanwo-Olu approves recruitment, accommodation
News photo Daily Post  - The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) in Lagos are back to work after weeks of strike. A statement by Lagos Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has met some of their demands.

1 Beninese lawyers collected millions but can't save me from prison ' Sunday Igboho speaks from Cotonou prison - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 Rappers Cardi B & Offset welcome their second child, a son (photo) - Information Nigeria, 21 hours ago
3 Plans to shut down Katsina telecom sites false - Katsina govt - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 Most bandits are Fulani who profess same religious beliefs as me –Masari - The Punch, 18 hours ago
5 Fish out killers of Sowore’s brother, Fayemi tells police - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
6 Hollywood star Michael K. Williams found dead in apartment - The Punch, 17 hours ago
7 Nnamdi Kanu’s US Lawyer Set To Take Nigerian Government To International Criminal Court - Sahara Reporters, 5 hours ago
8 Niger govt shuts eight banks, others for N456m tax debt - The Punch, 1 day ago
9 FG meets with JOHESU to avert nationwide strike | Health | herald.ng - The Herald, 19 hours ago
10 Immigration rescues nine human trafficking victims in Jigawa, declares ‘Alhaji’ wanted - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
