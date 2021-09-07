Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr Reveals Challenges The Team Is Facing
News photo Naija Loaded  - Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has said his team will be battling with the heat and an artificial pitch, when they play Cape Verde in a 2022 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. Rohr also described their hosts as a very defensive team.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

