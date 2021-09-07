Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

North Is Behind In Education Even With Low Cut-Off Mark - Governor El-Rufai
The Trent  - Nasir El-Rufai asked the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, to stop giving preferential scores to Northern students in its exams. 

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

