Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Imo Residents Stranded As Government Shuts Banks Over IPOB's Sit-at-Home Order
Sahara Reporters  - Imo Residents Stranded As Government Shuts Banks Over IPOB's Sit-at-Home Order

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

IPOB The Punch:
IPOB's sit-at-home: Customers stranded as Imo govt shuts banks
Sit at home: Again, shops, markets, banks remain closed in Owerri Nigerian Tribune:
Sit at home: Again, shops, markets, banks remain closed in Owerri
Imo Govt shuts down several Banks over IPOB sit-at-home [PHOTO] Politics Nigeria:
Imo Govt shuts down several Banks over IPOB sit-at-home [PHOTO]
Sit-at-home Order: Imo Govt Allegedly Shuts Banks Global Village Extra:
Sit-at-home Order: Imo Govt Allegedly Shuts Banks
IPOB Sit-At-Home: Imo Govt Closes Banks In Owerri [Photos] Naija News:
IPOB Sit-At-Home: Imo Govt Closes Banks In Owerri [Photos]


   More Picks
1 Beninese lawyers collected millions but can't save me from prison ' Sunday Igboho speaks from Cotonou prison - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Rappers Cardi B & Offset welcome their second child, a son (photo) - Information Nigeria, 24 hours ago
3 BBNaija: Emmanuel emerges Head of House, nominates Liquorose as deputy - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 Nnamdi Kanu’s US Lawyer Set To Take Nigerian Government To International Criminal Court - Sahara Reporters, 8 hours ago
5 Hollywood star Michael K. Williams found dead in apartment - The Punch, 20 hours ago
6 Most bandits are Fulani who profess same religious beliefs as me –Masari - The Punch, 21 hours ago
7 ‘Nnamdi Kanu is cursed’, Uche Mefor roasts IPOB leader - Daily Times, 22 hours ago
8 'A lot of things had happened within me, but God has chosen to keep me' Actress Eniola Badmus says as she clocks 'age 44' - Kemi Filani Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Autopsy allegedly reveals Nigerian student, Kubiat Isaac, who died in police custody was tortured - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
10 FG meets with JOHESU to avert nationwide strike | Health | herald.ng - The Herald, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info