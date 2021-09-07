Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Igboho blasts own lawyers in Benin Republic, says he’s ready for extradition to Nigeria
The Herald  - Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho has flayed his 10 lawyers in Benin Republic for failing to secure his release 50 days after he was detained in the West African nation. He spoke in a leaked audio that is currently making the rounds.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

