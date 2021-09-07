Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija: Tega shows up for media rounds without wedding ring [PHOTOS]
Daily Post  - Evicted Big Brother Naija season 6 housemate, Tega was seen without her wedding ring while on a media round following her eviction from the show. Recall that the married ex-housemate had an ‘affair’ with Boma while in the house which led to backlash.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“God why are you so wicked to me?” Woman cries out after losing her entire family members The Info NG:
“God why are you so wicked to me?” Woman cries out after losing her entire family members
BBNaija 2021: Tega dumps her wedding ring while on media rounds with other evicted housemates Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
BBNaija 2021: Tega dumps her wedding ring while on media rounds with other evicted housemates
#BBNaija: Tega ditches her wedding ring while on media tour My Celebrity & I:
#BBNaija: Tega ditches her wedding ring while on media tour
Salone:
SHOCKING – BBNaija: Tega Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring On Media Tour
BBNaija: Tega Yanks Off Her Wedding Ring (Photos) Anaedo Online:
BBNaija: Tega Yanks Off Her Wedding Ring (Photos)
BB Naija: Tega Goes On Tour Without Her Wedding Ring Tunde Ednut:
BB Naija: Tega Goes On Tour Without Her Wedding Ring
BB Naija: Tega Goes On Tour Without Her Wedding Ring Naija News:
BB Naija: Tega Goes On Tour Without Her Wedding Ring
BBNaija 2021: Tega dumps her wedding ring while on media rounds with other evicted housemates Kemi Filani Blog:
BBNaija 2021: Tega dumps her wedding ring while on media rounds with other evicted housemates


   More Picks
1 Beninese lawyers collected millions but can't save me from prison ' Sunday Igboho speaks from Cotonou prison - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 “I take care of everyone in the house but they still put me up for eviction” – WhiteMoney says as he consoles Queen (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 12 hours ago
3 'A lot of things had happened within me, but God has chosen to keep me' Actress Eniola Badmus says as she clocks 'age 44' - Kemi Filani Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Nnamdi Kanu’s US Lawyer Set To Take Nigerian Government To International Criminal Court - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
5 Most bandits are Fulani who profess same religious beliefs as me –Masari - The Punch, 24 hours ago
6 Cristiano Ronaldo to train with Manchester United on Thursday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 NNPC to begin sale of shares in 2024 – Kyari - The Punch, 15 hours ago
8 LASG releases resumption schedule for 2021/2022 academic session — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 13 hours ago
9 "President Buhari Is Not Welcomed In Biafraland," IPOB Says, Declares Thursday Sit-at-home - Nigeria Breaking News, 23 hours ago
10 Autopsy allegedly reveals Nigerian student, Kubiat Isaac, who died in police custody was tortured - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info