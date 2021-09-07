Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Students return to Edo School after 5 years
News photo Vanguard News  - Students of the Ekosodin Secondary School, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo, on Tuesday, returned to their school after

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Students rejoice on returning to Edo school 5 years after forced closure The Sun:
Students rejoice on returning to Edo school 5 years after forced closure
Students return to Edo school after 5 years Daily Nigerian:
Students return to Edo school after 5 years
Students return to Edo school after five years The Eagle Online:
Students return to Edo school after five years
Students return to Edo School after 5 years Prompt News:
Students return to Edo School after 5 years
Students Return To Edo School After 5 Years The Street Journal:
Students Return To Edo School After 5 Years
Students return to Edo School after 5 years Pulse Nigeria:
Students return to Edo School after 5 years


   More Picks
1 Beninese lawyers collected millions but can't save me from prison ' Sunday Igboho speaks from Cotonou prison - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 “I take care of everyone in the house but they still put me up for eviction” – WhiteMoney says as he consoles Queen (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 14 hours ago
3 'A lot of things had happened within me, but God has chosen to keep me' Actress Eniola Badmus says as she clocks 'age 44' - Kemi Filani Blog, 17 hours ago
4 BBNaija: Michael reveals housemate with best strategy - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
5 Cristiano Ronaldo to train with Manchester United on Thursday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 NNPC to begin sale of shares in 2024 – Kyari - The Punch, 18 hours ago
7 LASG releases resumption schedule for 2021/2022 academic session — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 15 hours ago
8 Autopsy allegedly reveals Nigerian student, Kubiat Isaac, who died in police custody was tortured - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Unemployment finally over as Buhari's govt opens new job application portal for graduates - Legit, 14 hours ago
10 Imo Residents Stranded As Government Shuts Banks Over IPOB's Sit-at-Home Order - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info