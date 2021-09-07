Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Autopsy allegedly reveals Nigerian student, Kubiat Isaac, who died in police custody was tortured
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Late Kubiat Isaac, who died in a police cell in Akwa Ibom State (read here) while waiting to go for the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, was allegedly tortured. This was made known by the lawyer to the deceased's family after an autopsy.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Autopsy shows Kubiat Isaac was tortured to death -Lawyer The Punch:
Autopsy shows Kubiat Isaac was tortured to death -Lawyer
Autopsy reveals Kubiat Isaac was tortured to death ― Family Lawyer Vanguard News:
Autopsy reveals Kubiat Isaac was tortured to death ― Family Lawyer
Nigerian student, who died in police custody, was tortured, autopsy reveals Premium Times:
Nigerian student, who died in police custody, was tortured, autopsy reveals
Autopsy Shows Kubiat Isaac Was Tortured To Death - Lawyer The Nigeria Lawyer:
Autopsy Shows Kubiat Isaac Was Tortured To Death - Lawyer
Autopsy allegedly reveals Nigerian student, Kubiat Isaac, who died in police custody was tortured Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Autopsy allegedly reveals Nigerian student, Kubiat Isaac, who died in police custody was tortured
Autopsy allegedly reveals Nigerian student, Kubiat Isaac, who died in police custody was tortured My Celebrity & I:
Autopsy allegedly reveals Nigerian student, Kubiat Isaac, who died in police custody was tortured
Autopsy Shows Kubiat Isaac Was Tortured To Death -Lawyer Infotrust News:
Autopsy Shows Kubiat Isaac Was Tortured To Death -Lawyer
UPDATE: Autopsy Reveals Kubiat Akpan Was Tortured To Death In Police Custody Kanyi Daily:
UPDATE: Autopsy Reveals Kubiat Akpan Was Tortured To Death In Police Custody
Autopsy Reveals Police Tortured University of Uyo Graduate, Kubiat Akpan (Photo) Republican Nigeria:
Autopsy Reveals Police Tortured University of Uyo Graduate, Kubiat Akpan (Photo)
Autopsy Reveals Police Tortured University of Uyo Graduate, Kubiat Akpan (Photo) Tori News:
Autopsy Reveals Police Tortured University of Uyo Graduate, Kubiat Akpan (Photo)


   More Picks
1 Beninese lawyers collected millions but can't save me from prison ' Sunday Igboho speaks from Cotonou prison - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Rappers Cardi B & Offset welcome their second child, a son (photo) - Information Nigeria, 24 hours ago
3 BBNaija: Emmanuel emerges Head of House, nominates Liquorose as deputy - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 Nnamdi Kanu’s US Lawyer Set To Take Nigerian Government To International Criminal Court - Sahara Reporters, 8 hours ago
5 Hollywood star Michael K. Williams found dead in apartment - The Punch, 20 hours ago
6 Most bandits are Fulani who profess same religious beliefs as me –Masari - The Punch, 21 hours ago
7 ‘Nnamdi Kanu is cursed’, Uche Mefor roasts IPOB leader - Daily Times, 22 hours ago
8 'A lot of things had happened within me, but God has chosen to keep me' Actress Eniola Badmus says as she clocks 'age 44' - Kemi Filani Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Autopsy allegedly reveals Nigerian student, Kubiat Isaac, who died in police custody was tortured - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
10 FG meets with JOHESU to avert nationwide strike | Health | herald.ng - The Herald, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info