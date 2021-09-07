Post News
News at a Glance
COVID-19: Bed occupancy in Lagos treatment centres hits 53%
Peoples Gazette
- Lagos is increasing the number of isolation treatment centres during the third wave of the pandemic.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Bed occupancy in Lagos COVID-19 care centres hits 53%
The Punch:
Bed occupancy in Lagos COVID-19 centres hits 53%
Independent:
Bed Occupancy In Lagos COVID-19 Care Centres Hits 53%
Business Day:
COVID-19: Bed occupancy in Lagos care centres hits 53%
The Eagle Online:
Bed occupancy in Lagos COVID-19 care centres hits 53%
More Picks
1
Beninese lawyers collected millions but can't save me from prison ' Sunday Igboho speaks from Cotonou prison -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
“I take care of everyone in the house but they still put me up for eviction” – WhiteMoney says as he consoles Queen (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
14 hours ago
3
'A lot of things had happened within me, but God has chosen to keep me' Actress Eniola Badmus says as she clocks 'age 44' -
Kemi Filani Blog,
17 hours ago
4
BBNaija: Michael reveals housemate with best strategy -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
5
Cristiano Ronaldo to train with Manchester United on Thursday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
6
NNPC to begin sale of shares in 2024 – Kyari -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
7
LASG releases resumption schedule for 2021/2022 academic session — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
15 hours ago
8
Autopsy allegedly reveals Nigerian student, Kubiat Isaac, who died in police custody was tortured -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
Unemployment finally over as Buhari's govt opens new job application portal for graduates -
Legit,
14 hours ago
10
Imo Residents Stranded As Government Shuts Banks Over IPOB's Sit-at-Home Order -
Sahara Reporters,
10 hours ago
