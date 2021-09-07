Post News
News at a Glance
Nigerian lady narrates how she flogged an elderly woman with a ‘koboko’ for slapping her
Yaba Left Online
- A Nigerian lady has taken to Twitter to narrate how she flogged an elderly woman with a ‘koboko’ for slapping her over a conflict.
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Lady narrates how she flogged an older woman for slapping her
The Info NG:
Nigerian lady narrates how she flogged an elderly woman with a ‘koboko’ for slapping her
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigerian lady narrates how she flogged an elderly woman with a ‘koboko’ for slapping her
Naija Parrot:
Nigerian lady narrates how she flogged an elderly woman with a ‘koboko’ for slapping her
Republican Nigeria:
Lady Narrates How She Mercilessly Flogged An Elderly Woman in Public (Photo)
Gist Reel:
Lady narrates how she mercilessly flogged an elderly woman in public
Tori News:
Lady Narrates How She Mercilessly Flogged An Elderly Woman in Public (Photo)
More Picks
1
Beninese lawyers collected millions but can't save me from prison ' Sunday Igboho speaks from Cotonou prison -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
Autopsy allegedly reveals Nigerian student, Kubiat Isaac, who died in police custody was tortured -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
Cholera spreads to Ogun community, 10 feared dead | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
2 hours ago
4
North Is Behind In Education Even With Low Cut-Off Mark - Governor El-Rufai -
The Trent,
23 hours ago
5
Cristiano Ronaldo to train with Manchester United on Thursday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
Nnamdi Kanu Sues FG, Others Over Alleged Violation Of His Rights, Demands ₦5bn -
Channels Television,
14 hours ago
7
Imo Residents Stranded As Government Shuts Banks Over IPOB's Sit-at-Home Order -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
8
Super Eagles captain Musa to get whopping N10m after becoming 3rd player to reach 100 caps for Nigeria -
Legit,
14 hours ago
9
Judicial Service Commission sacks two Sharia Court judges, demotes two others in Borno -
Ripples Nigeria,
16 hours ago
10
"God why are you so wicked to me?" Woman cries out after losing her entire family members -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
