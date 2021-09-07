Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court remands four herdsmen for alleged kidnapping
News photo Daily Post  - An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan has ordered that four herdsmen be remanded in a correctional centre for alleged kidnapping.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Oyo court remands 4 herdsmen over alleged kidnapping Vanguard News:
Oyo court remands 4 herdsmen over alleged kidnapping
Court Remands 4 Fulani Herdsmen For Kidnapping The Trent:
Court Remands 4 Fulani Herdsmen For Kidnapping
Court Remands Four Herdsmen Over Alleged Kidnapping Independent:
Court Remands Four Herdsmen Over Alleged Kidnapping
Court remands four herdsmen for alleged abduction Peoples Gazette:
Court remands four herdsmen for alleged abduction
4 herdsmen sent to prison over alleged kidnapping Pulse Nigeria:
4 herdsmen sent to prison over alleged kidnapping
Four Herdsmen Remanded For Alleged Kidnapping Republican Nigeria:
Four Herdsmen Remanded For Alleged Kidnapping
Four Herdsmen Remanded For Alleged Kidnapping Tori News:
Four Herdsmen Remanded For Alleged Kidnapping


   More Picks
1 Beninese lawyers collected millions but can't save me from prison ' Sunday Igboho speaks from Cotonou prison - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 “I take care of everyone in the house but they still put me up for eviction” – WhiteMoney says as he consoles Queen (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 24 hours ago
3 Autopsy allegedly reveals Nigerian student, Kubiat Isaac, who died in police custody was tortured - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 BBNaija: Michael reveals housemate with best strategy - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 Cristiano Ronaldo to train with Manchester United on Thursday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 Cholera: Anxiety Mounts In Ogun Community As 10 Feared Dead - Infotrust News, 22 hours ago
7 2Baba releases new single and video, 'Searching' featuring Bongos Ikwue - Not Just OK, 24 hours ago
8 Unemployment finally over as Buhari's govt opens new job application portal for graduates - Legit, 23 hours ago
9 Imo Residents Stranded As Government Shuts Banks Over IPOB's Sit-at-Home Order - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
10 Saudi Arabia has been kind to Nigeria, says Buhari in meeting with Saudi Minister - Champion Newspapers, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info