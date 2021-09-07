Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Court remands four herdsmen for alleged kidnapping
Daily Post
- An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan has ordered that four herdsmen be remanded in a correctional centre for alleged kidnapping.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Oyo court remands 4 herdsmen over alleged kidnapping
The Trent:
Court Remands 4 Fulani Herdsmen For Kidnapping
Independent:
Court Remands Four Herdsmen Over Alleged Kidnapping
Peoples Gazette:
Court remands four herdsmen for alleged abduction
Pulse Nigeria:
4 herdsmen sent to prison over alleged kidnapping
Republican Nigeria:
Four Herdsmen Remanded For Alleged Kidnapping
Tori News:
Four Herdsmen Remanded For Alleged Kidnapping
More Picks
1
Beninese lawyers collected millions but can't save me from prison ' Sunday Igboho speaks from Cotonou prison -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
“I take care of everyone in the house but they still put me up for eviction” – WhiteMoney says as he consoles Queen (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
24 hours ago
3
Autopsy allegedly reveals Nigerian student, Kubiat Isaac, who died in police custody was tortured -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
4
BBNaija: Michael reveals housemate with best strategy -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
5
Cristiano Ronaldo to train with Manchester United on Thursday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
6
Cholera: Anxiety Mounts In Ogun Community As 10 Feared Dead -
Infotrust News,
22 hours ago
7
2Baba releases new single and video, 'Searching' featuring Bongos Ikwue -
Not Just OK,
24 hours ago
8
Unemployment finally over as Buhari's govt opens new job application portal for graduates -
Legit,
23 hours ago
9
Imo Residents Stranded As Government Shuts Banks Over IPOB's Sit-at-Home Order -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
10
Saudi Arabia has been kind to Nigeria, says Buhari in meeting with Saudi Minister -
Champion Newspapers,
2 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...