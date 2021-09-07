Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“I’m proud of you” – Cubana Chiefpriest showers praises on Davido’s ex-fiancée, Chioma
News photo Yaba Left Online  - Celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest has showered praises on popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s ex-fiancée, Chioma. Chiefpriest took to his official Instagram page to share a lovely photo with the mother of one and praised her for being humble and ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

   More Picks
1 Beninese lawyers collected millions but can't save me from prison ' Sunday Igboho speaks from Cotonou prison - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 'A lot of things had happened within me, but God has chosen to keep me' Actress Eniola Badmus says as she clocks 'age 44' - Kemi Filani Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Cristiano Ronaldo to train with Manchester United on Thursday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Autopsy allegedly reveals Nigerian student, Kubiat Isaac, who died in police custody was tortured - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Unemployment finally over as Buhari's govt opens new job application portal for graduates - Legit, 18 hours ago
6 ''I?m not a magician''- New Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, says as he assumes duty - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Imo Residents Stranded As Government Shuts Banks Over IPOB's Sit-at-Home Order - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
8 BBNaija: Tega shows up for media rounds without wedding ring [PHOTOS] - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
9 BBNaija: Why I became intimate with Tega – Boma - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
10 DNA Test: Nigerian lady narrates how her brother raised a child that wasn't his for four years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
