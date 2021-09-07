“I’m proud of you” – Cubana Chiefpriest showers praises on Davido’s ex-fiancée, Chioma Yaba Left Online - Celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest has showered praises on popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s ex-fiancée, Chioma. Chiefpriest took to his official Instagram page to share a lovely photo with the mother of one and praised her for being humble and ...



News Credibility Score: 90%