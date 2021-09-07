Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

It won't go past six rounds - Tyson Fury vows to annihilate Anthony Joshua
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Tyson Fury has voved to annihilate Anthony Joshua while offering a withering assessment of his heavyweight rival.

22 hours ago
 Additional Sources

You Daily Post:
You're fake - Tyson Fury hits back at Anthony Joshua
The Punch:
'I will destroy you', Tyson Fury replies Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua Doesn The Info Stride:
Anthony Joshua Doesn't Have The Minerals To Fight Me - Fury - InfoStride News
Tyson Fury: I PM News:
Tyson Fury: I'll annihilate Anthony Joshua in six rounds - P.M. News
You’re fake – Tyson Fury hits back at Anthony Joshua Nigerian Eye:
You’re fake – Tyson Fury hits back at Anthony Joshua
British Boxers, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, Ramp Up Expectations Of Possible Bout The Will:
British Boxers, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, Ramp Up Expectations Of Possible Bout


