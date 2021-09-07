Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I didn't intentionally give Nedu another man's child - ex-wife of comedian Nedu Ani speaks
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Uzoamaka Ohiri, ex-wife of OAP Chinedu Ani, better known as Nedu, has said that she did not intentionally give another man’s baby to her ex-husband.

 

Uzoamaka also said she

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Take care of the two children that are yours, Uzoamaka urges ex-husband, Comedian Nedu The Punch:
Take care of the two children that are yours, Uzoamaka urges ex-husband, Comedian Nedu
If I Knew My Son Wasn News Break:
If I Knew My Son Wasn't Nedu's Child, I Wouldn't Have Married Him - Ex-wife
I didn’t deliberately give another man’s child to Nedu -Ex-wife Uzoamaka News Wire NGR:
I didn’t deliberately give another man’s child to Nedu -Ex-wife Uzoamaka
I Didn Infotrust News:
I Didn't Intentionally Give Nedu Another Man's Child - Ex-Wife Of Comedian Nedu Ani Speaks
"I didn Gist Reel:
"I didn't deliberately give him another man's child" - OAP, Nedu's ex-wife, Uzoamaka speaks (Video)


   More Picks
1 Beninese lawyers collected millions but can't save me from prison ' Sunday Igboho speaks from Cotonou prison - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 “I take care of everyone in the house but they still put me up for eviction” – WhiteMoney says as he consoles Queen (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 14 hours ago
3 'A lot of things had happened within me, but God has chosen to keep me' Actress Eniola Badmus says as she clocks 'age 44' - Kemi Filani Blog, 17 hours ago
4 BBNaija: Michael reveals housemate with best strategy - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
5 Cristiano Ronaldo to train with Manchester United on Thursday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 NNPC to begin sale of shares in 2024 – Kyari - The Punch, 18 hours ago
7 LASG releases resumption schedule for 2021/2022 academic session — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 15 hours ago
8 Autopsy allegedly reveals Nigerian student, Kubiat Isaac, who died in police custody was tortured - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Unemployment finally over as Buhari's govt opens new job application portal for graduates - Legit, 14 hours ago
10 Imo Residents Stranded As Government Shuts Banks Over IPOB's Sit-at-Home Order - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info