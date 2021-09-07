Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court admits video clips as exhibit on Igboho’s residence during alleged invasion by DSS
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Court admits video clips as exhibit on Igboho’s residence during alleged invasion by DSS

A High Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday admitted as exhibit, video clips of alleged invasion by the Department of State ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

DSS Invasion: Igboho’s Lawyer Submits Video Evidence in Court Signal:
DSS Invasion: Igboho’s Lawyer Submits Video Evidence in Court
Alleged DSS invasion: Court admits video clips as exhibit on Igboho’s residence — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Alleged DSS invasion: Court admits video clips as exhibit on Igboho’s residence — NEWSVERGE
Alleged DSS invasion: Court admits video clips as exhibit on Igboho’s residence Prompt News:
Alleged DSS invasion: Court admits video clips as exhibit on Igboho’s residence
Alleged SSS invasion: Court admits video clips as exhibit on Igboho’s residence Daily Nigerian:
Alleged SSS invasion: Court admits video clips as exhibit on Igboho’s residence


   More Picks
1 Beninese lawyers collected millions but can't save me from prison ' Sunday Igboho speaks from Cotonou prison - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Autopsy allegedly reveals Nigerian student, Kubiat Isaac, who died in police custody was tortured - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Cristiano Ronaldo to train with Manchester United on Thursday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 2Baba releases new single and video, 'Searching' featuring Bongos Ikwue - Not Just OK, 22 hours ago
5 Unemployment finally over as Buhari's govt opens new job application portal for graduates - Legit, 22 hours ago
6 Imo Residents Stranded As Government Shuts Banks Over IPOB's Sit-at-Home Order - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
7 ''I?m not a magician''- New Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, says as he assumes duty - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
8 BBNaija: Tega shows up for media rounds without wedding ring [PHOTOS] - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
9 DNA Test: Nigerian lady narrates how her brother raised a child that wasn't his for four years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Cholera ravages Nigeria: 2,141 deaths, 65,145 suspected cases recorded in 23 states - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info