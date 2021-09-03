Afghanistan: Taliban officially declare Islamic Emirates and name new prime minister and government officials



The Taliban have announced a new interim government in Afghanistan, naming Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund as the country's interim prime minister as they off Linda Ikeji Blog - ​​​​​​The Taliban have announced a new interim government in Afghanistan, naming Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund as the country's interim prime minister as they off



News Credibility Score: 99%