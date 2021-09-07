Tinubu, protector of Igbos, needed to guide Nigerians – Ohanaeze claims Daily Post - The Igbo socio-political organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has described Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the protector of people of the Southeast, who is needed to guide Nigerians in the right path of democracy.



News Credibility Score: 99%