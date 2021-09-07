Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tinubu, protector of Igbos, needed to guide Nigerians – Ohanaeze claims
News photo Daily Post  - The Igbo socio-political organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has described Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the protector of people of the Southeast, who is needed to guide Nigerians in the right path of democracy.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Tinubu, protector of Igbos, needed to guide Nigerians – Ohanaeze claims Daily Times:
Tinubu, protector of Igbos, needed to guide Nigerians – Ohanaeze claims
Tinubu, Protector Of Igbos, Needed To Guide Nigerians — Ohanaeze Claims The Info Stride:
Tinubu, Protector Of Igbos, Needed To Guide Nigerians — Ohanaeze Claims
Tinubu is protector of Igbos, We need him to guide Nigeria in the right path – Ohanaeze Within Nigeria:
Tinubu is protector of Igbos, We need him to guide Nigeria in the right path – Ohanaeze
Tinubu is protector of Igbos, We need him to guide Nigeria in the right path – Ohanaeze Tunde Ednut:
Tinubu is protector of Igbos, We need him to guide Nigeria in the right path – Ohanaeze
Ohaneze Says Tinubu Is Protector Of The Igbos And Needed To Guide Nigeria... Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Ohaneze Says Tinubu Is Protector Of The Igbos And Needed To Guide Nigeria...


   More Picks
1 Beninese lawyers collected millions but can't save me from prison ' Sunday Igboho speaks from Cotonou prison - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 “I take care of everyone in the house but they still put me up for eviction” – WhiteMoney says as he consoles Queen (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 24 hours ago
3 Autopsy allegedly reveals Nigerian student, Kubiat Isaac, who died in police custody was tortured - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 BBNaija: Michael reveals housemate with best strategy - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 Cristiano Ronaldo to train with Manchester United on Thursday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 Cholera: Anxiety Mounts In Ogun Community As 10 Feared Dead - Infotrust News, 22 hours ago
7 2Baba releases new single and video, 'Searching' featuring Bongos Ikwue - Not Just OK, 24 hours ago
8 Unemployment finally over as Buhari's govt opens new job application portal for graduates - Legit, 23 hours ago
9 Imo Residents Stranded As Government Shuts Banks Over IPOB's Sit-at-Home Order - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
10 Saudi Arabia has been kind to Nigeria, says Buhari in meeting with Saudi Minister - Champion Newspapers, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info