Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Brazil, Argentina after suspended tie
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - World football governing body, FIFA has opened up a disciplinary action against the Brazil and Argentina national teams following their suspended clash last Sunday. Ripples Nigeria had reported how both teams saw their World Cup qualifier in Sao Paulo ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FIFA probes Brazil, Argentina over suspended match The Punch:
FIFA probes Brazil, Argentina over suspended match
FIFA Eyes Disciplinary Actions Against Brazil, Argetina Independent:
FIFA Eyes Disciplinary Actions Against Brazil, Argetina
FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Into Suspended Brazil-Argentina World Cup Qualifier The Will:
FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Into Suspended Brazil-Argentina World Cup Qualifier
Brazil, Argentina face FIFA disciplinary probe over suspended match The News Guru:
Brazil, Argentina face FIFA disciplinary probe over suspended match
Brazil, Argentina Face Disciplinary Sanction From FIFA Republican Nigeria:
Brazil, Argentina Face Disciplinary Sanction From FIFA
Brazil, Argentina Face Disciplinary Sanction From FIFA - GoalBall Goal Ball Live:
Brazil, Argentina Face Disciplinary Sanction From FIFA - GoalBall


   More Picks
1 Beninese lawyers collected millions but can't save me from prison ' Sunday Igboho speaks from Cotonou prison - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Autopsy allegedly reveals Nigerian student, Kubiat Isaac, who died in police custody was tortured - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Cristiano Ronaldo to train with Manchester United on Thursday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 2Baba releases new single and video, 'Searching' featuring Bongos Ikwue - Not Just OK, 22 hours ago
5 Unemployment finally over as Buhari's govt opens new job application portal for graduates - Legit, 22 hours ago
6 Imo Residents Stranded As Government Shuts Banks Over IPOB's Sit-at-Home Order - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
7 ''I?m not a magician''- New Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, says as he assumes duty - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
8 BBNaija: Tega shows up for media rounds without wedding ring [PHOTOS] - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
9 DNA Test: Nigerian lady narrates how her brother raised a child that wasn't his for four years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Cholera ravages Nigeria: 2,141 deaths, 65,145 suspected cases recorded in 23 states - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info