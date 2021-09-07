Judicial Service Commission sacks two Sharia Court judges, demotes two others in Borno Ripples Nigeria - The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in Borno State has sacked two Sharia Court Judges and demoted two others. In a statement signed on Tuesday by one S.K. Jidda on behalf of the JSC Secretary said the decision was taken after the meeting of the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%