2022 WCQ: Osimhen On Target As Eagles Edge Cape Verde In Mindelo, Soars Atop Group C
News photo Complete Sports  - The Super Eagles of Nigeria came from a goal down to beat Cape Verde 2-1 to make it two wins out of two in Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Estadio Municipal Aderito Sena, in Mindelo on Tuesday, Completesports.com reports.
A ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

