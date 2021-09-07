Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Telecoms Sector Prioritises Security over Economic Gains, Says Pantami
This Day  - By Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, has disclosed that the telecommunications sector prioritises security over economic benefits.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We prioritise security over economic benefits — Pantami Vanguard News:
We prioritise security over economic benefits — Pantami
Nigerian’s Communications Ministry Prioritises Security Over Economic Benefits - Pantami The Nigeria Lawyer:
Nigerian’s Communications Ministry Prioritises Security Over Economic Benefits - Pantami
Nigerian’s communications ministry prioritises security over economic benefits — Pantami Daily Nigerian:
Nigerian’s communications ministry prioritises security over economic benefits — Pantami
We prioritise security over economic benefits — Communications Minister Prompt News:
We prioritise security over economic benefits — Communications Minister
We Prioritise Security Over Economic Benefits — Communications Minister The Street Journal:
We Prioritise Security Over Economic Benefits — Communications Minister


   More Picks
1 Beninese lawyers collected millions but can't save me from prison ' Sunday Igboho speaks from Cotonou prison - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 'A lot of things had happened within me, but God has chosen to keep me' Actress Eniola Badmus says as she clocks 'age 44' - Kemi Filani Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Cristiano Ronaldo to train with Manchester United on Thursday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Autopsy allegedly reveals Nigerian student, Kubiat Isaac, who died in police custody was tortured - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Unemployment finally over as Buhari's govt opens new job application portal for graduates - Legit, 18 hours ago
6 ''I?m not a magician''- New Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, says as he assumes duty - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Imo Residents Stranded As Government Shuts Banks Over IPOB's Sit-at-Home Order - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
8 BBNaija: Tega shows up for media rounds without wedding ring [PHOTOS] - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
9 BBNaija: Why I became intimate with Tega – Boma - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
10 DNA Test: Nigerian lady narrates how her brother raised a child that wasn't his for four years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info