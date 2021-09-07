Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nnamdi Kanu Sues FG, Others Over Alleged Violation Of His Rights, Demands ₦5bn
Channels Television  - The detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has dragged the Federal Government of Nigeria to an Abia State High Court, over what he described as violations to his human rights.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

