Former Niger Tornadoes Football Club Chairman, Suleiman David Is Dead



David, who was also the Chairman of the Nigerian professional football clubside, Niger Tornadoes, died on Tuesday ... Sahara Reporters - A former board member of the Nigeria Football Association (now Nigeria Football Federation), Mallam Suleiman David is dead.David, who was also the Chairman of the Nigerian professional football clubside, Niger Tornadoes, died on Tuesday ...



News Credibility Score: 99%