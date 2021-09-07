BBNaija's Tega and her husband hug and kiss for the first time after her eviction (video)

|
1
Beninese lawyers collected millions but can't save me from prison ' Sunday Igboho speaks from Cotonou prison - Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
2
'A lot of things had happened within me, but God has chosen to keep me' Actress Eniola Badmus says as she clocks 'age 44' - Kemi Filani Blog,
19 hours ago
3
Cristiano Ronaldo to train with Manchester United on Thursday - Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
NNPC to begin sale of shares in 2024 – Kyari - The Punch,
20 hours ago
5
Autopsy allegedly reveals Nigerian student, Kubiat Isaac, who died in police custody was tortured - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
6
Unemployment finally over as Buhari's govt opens new job application portal for graduates - Legit,
16 hours ago
7
Imo Residents Stranded As Government Shuts Banks Over IPOB's Sit-at-Home Order - Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago
8
BBNaija: Why I chose to create highlight with Boma – Tega - Daily Post,
15 hours ago
9
''I?m not a magician''- New Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, says as he assumes duty - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
10
BBNaija: Tega shows up for media rounds without wedding ring [PHOTOS] - Daily Post,
12 hours ago