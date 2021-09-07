Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija's Tega and her husband hug and kiss for the first time after her eviction (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - BBNaija ex-housemate, Tega and her husband, Ajeboh Lawrence, have met for the first time since her eviction from the show.

 

The couple met in her hotel room this evening.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBNaija S6: Tega kisses husband as they reunite after her eviction The Punch:
BBNaija S6: Tega kisses husband as they reunite after her eviction
Emotional moment BBNaija’s Tega met her husband for the first time since her eviction (Video) Yaba Left Online:
Emotional moment BBNaija’s Tega met her husband for the first time since her eviction (Video)
Emotional moment BBNaija’s Tega met her husband for the first time since her eviction (Video) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Emotional moment BBNaija’s Tega met her husband for the first time since her eviction (Video)
Emotional moment BBNaija’s Tega met her husband for the first time since her eviction (Video) Naija Parrot:
Emotional moment BBNaija’s Tega met her husband for the first time since her eviction (Video)


   More Picks
1 Beninese lawyers collected millions but can't save me from prison ' Sunday Igboho speaks from Cotonou prison - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 'A lot of things had happened within me, but God has chosen to keep me' Actress Eniola Badmus says as she clocks 'age 44' - Kemi Filani Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Cristiano Ronaldo to train with Manchester United on Thursday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 NNPC to begin sale of shares in 2024 – Kyari - The Punch, 20 hours ago
5 Autopsy allegedly reveals Nigerian student, Kubiat Isaac, who died in police custody was tortured - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Unemployment finally over as Buhari's govt opens new job application portal for graduates - Legit, 16 hours ago
7 Imo Residents Stranded As Government Shuts Banks Over IPOB's Sit-at-Home Order - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
8 BBNaija: Why I chose to create highlight with Boma – Tega - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
9 ''I?m not a magician''- New Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, says as he assumes duty - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 BBNaija: Tega shows up for media rounds without wedding ring [PHOTOS] - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info