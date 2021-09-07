Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Customs officials allegedly shoot at commissioner’s convoy in Katsina
News photo AIT  - Katsina Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has confirmed an incident involving some of its personnel shooting at the convoy of the Katsina State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ya’u Gwajo-Gwajo, on Tuesday morning.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

