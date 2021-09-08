Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
National Assembly berates INEC as commission insists on electronic results
The Punch
- THE Independent National Electoral Commission on Tuesday said it did not need the approval of the Nigerian Communications Commission to transmit election results electronically.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
INEC insists on e-transmission of results without recourse to NCC
The Cable:
INEC: We don't need NCC’s approval for e-transmission of election results
Naija Loaded:
INEC Insists On E-Transmission Of Results Without Recourse To NCC
Nigerian Eye:
INEC: We don’t need NCC’s approval for e-transmission of election results
News Break:
It’s Unconstitutional To Seek NCC’s Approval Before Transmitting Election Results Electronically – INEC
Infotrust News:
National Assembly Berates INEC As Commission Insists On Electronic Results
Naija News:
It’s Unconstitutional, We Don’t Need NCC Approval For Electronic Transmission Of Election Results – INEC
Gist 36:
It’s Unconstitutional, We Don’t Need NCC Approval For Electronic Transmission Of Election Results – INEC
Within Nigeria:
INEC: We don’t need NCC’s approval for e-transmission of election results
Star News:
National Assembly berates INEC as commission insists on electronic results
Anaedo Online:
We Don’t Need NCC Approval To Transmit Election Results Electronically – INEC Blows Hot
Tunde Ednut:
INEC: We don’t need NCC’s approval for e-transmission of election results
Tori News:
It’s Unconstitutional, We Don’t Need NCC Approval For Electronic Transmission Of Election Results – INEC
More Picks
1
Kaduna state govt denies plans to shut down telecom services in the state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
National Assembly berates INEC as commission insists on electronic results -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
3
Nnamdi Kanu Sues FG, Others Over Alleged Violation Of His Rights, Demands ₦5bn -
Channels Television,
22 hours ago
4
Cholera spreads to Ogun community, 10 feared dead | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
10 hours ago
5
Pasuma visits daughter who is a Naval officer in US Navy at her base in California (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
6
Kylie Jenner debuts baby bump as she confirms she's expecting second child with Travis Scott (photos/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
7
Eniola Badmus shows off wads of cash Funke Akindele gave to celebrate her birthday (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
8
BBNaija's Tega and her husband hug and kiss for the first time after her eviction (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
9
Who recorded the audio and for what purpose was it recorded - Daddy Freeze asks Kpokpogri after denying leaking audio of ex-girlfriend, Tonto Dikeh begging him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
10
Court Grants Ex-Miss Nigeria, Helen Prest-Ajayi 50% Of Late Hubby’s Assets -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
22 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...