Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


National Assembly berates INEC as commission insists on electronic results
News photo The Punch  - THE Independent National Electoral Commission on Tuesday said it did not need the approval of the Nigerian Communications Commission to transmit election results electronically.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

INEC insists on e-transmission of results without recourse to NCC The Guardian:
INEC insists on e-transmission of results without recourse to NCC
INEC: We don The Cable:
INEC: We don't need NCC’s approval for e-transmission of election results
INEC Insists On E-Transmission Of Results Without Recourse To NCC Naija Loaded:
INEC Insists On E-Transmission Of Results Without Recourse To NCC
INEC: We don’t need NCC’s approval for e-transmission of election results Nigerian Eye:
INEC: We don’t need NCC’s approval for e-transmission of election results
It’s Unconstitutional To Seek NCC’s Approval Before Transmitting Election Results Electronically – INEC News Break:
It’s Unconstitutional To Seek NCC’s Approval Before Transmitting Election Results Electronically – INEC
National Assembly Berates INEC As Commission Insists On Electronic Results Infotrust News:
National Assembly Berates INEC As Commission Insists On Electronic Results
It’s Unconstitutional, We Don’t Need NCC Approval For Electronic Transmission Of Election Results – INEC Naija News:
It’s Unconstitutional, We Don’t Need NCC Approval For Electronic Transmission Of Election Results – INEC
It’s Unconstitutional, We Don’t Need NCC Approval For Electronic Transmission Of Election Results – INEC Gist 36:
It’s Unconstitutional, We Don’t Need NCC Approval For Electronic Transmission Of Election Results – INEC
INEC: We don’t need NCC’s approval for e-transmission of election results Within Nigeria:
INEC: We don’t need NCC’s approval for e-transmission of election results
National Assembly berates INEC as commission insists on electronic results Star News:
National Assembly berates INEC as commission insists on electronic results
We Don’t Need NCC Approval To Transmit Election Results Electronically – INEC Blows Hot Anaedo Online:
We Don’t Need NCC Approval To Transmit Election Results Electronically – INEC Blows Hot
INEC: We don’t need NCC’s approval for e-transmission of election results Tunde Ednut:
INEC: We don’t need NCC’s approval for e-transmission of election results
It’s Unconstitutional, We Don’t Need NCC Approval For Electronic Transmission Of Election Results – INEC Tori News:
It’s Unconstitutional, We Don’t Need NCC Approval For Electronic Transmission Of Election Results – INEC


   More Picks
1 Kaduna state govt denies plans to shut down telecom services in the state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 National Assembly berates INEC as commission insists on electronic results - The Punch, 17 hours ago
3 Nnamdi Kanu Sues FG, Others Over Alleged Violation Of His Rights, Demands ₦5bn - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
4 Cholera spreads to Ogun community, 10 feared dead | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Pasuma visits daughter who is a Naval officer in US Navy at her base in California (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Kylie Jenner debuts baby bump as she confirms she's expecting second child with Travis Scott (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 Eniola Badmus shows off wads of cash Funke Akindele gave to celebrate her birthday (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 BBNaija's Tega and her husband hug and kiss for the first time after her eviction (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Who recorded the audio and for what purpose was it recorded - Daddy Freeze asks Kpokpogri after denying leaking audio of ex-girlfriend, Tonto Dikeh begging him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Court Grants Ex-Miss Nigeria, Helen Prest-Ajayi 50% Of Late Hubby’s Assets - The Nigeria Lawyer, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info